Getty Image
DimeMag

Bradley Beal Called Out Kent Bazemore After He Said Beal Hurt His Hamstring Trying To Keep Up With Steph Curry In The Scoring Race

TwitterAssociate Editor

The race to win the NBA’s scoring title is heating up. On the court, Steph Curry and Bradley Beal are throwing haymakers whenever they take the floor, and as of now, the Golden State Warriors’ star’s 31.9 points per game narrowly edge out the Washington Wizards ace’s 31.4 a night. It is one of the most compelling reasons to tune into games as we enter the final week of the regular season.

Off the court, one of Curry’s teammates threw some shade at Beal, which did not sit particularly well. During a press availability on Monday, Warriors wing Kent Bazemore said that Curry has been so good that “we got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” a reference to the fact that Beal is out for the next two games with a hamstring strain.

Beal, of course, missed Monday’s Wizards game against the Atlanta Hawks, and while he watched, he apparently learned about this and decided to call Bazemore out.

After asking Twitter how he should respond to this, Beal decided to go off, calling Bazemore a “straight lame” and tweeted a clown gif at him.

Beal isn’t normally someone to publicly go at someone quite like this, so we can assume that this didn’t sit well with him. Unfortunately, we don’t have a Warriors-Wizards game before the season ends, so we can’t see Beal and Curry (and also Bazemore) address this on the court.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×