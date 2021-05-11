The race to win the NBA’s scoring title is heating up. On the court, Steph Curry and Bradley Beal are throwing haymakers whenever they take the floor, and as of now, the Golden State Warriors’ star’s 31.9 points per game narrowly edge out the Washington Wizards ace’s 31.4 a night. It is one of the most compelling reasons to tune into games as we enter the final week of the regular season.

Off the court, one of Curry’s teammates threw some shade at Beal, which did not sit particularly well. During a press availability on Monday, Warriors wing Kent Bazemore said that Curry has been so good that “we got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” a reference to the fact that Beal is out for the next two games with a hamstring strain.

Kent Bazemore, marveling at teammate Stephen Curry: “49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.” Curry leads NBA in scoring, at 31.9 ppg

Bradley Beal is second, at 31.4, but will miss at least 2 games with, yes, a strained hammy. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 10, 2021

Beal, of course, missed Monday’s Wizards game against the Atlanta Hawks, and while he watched, he apparently learned about this and decided to call Bazemore out.

@24Bazemore I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

After asking Twitter how he should respond to this, Beal decided to go off, calling Bazemore a “straight lame” and tweeted a clown gif at him.

@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

@24Bazemore it’s funny you say that because ya mans admittedly checked my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING!!! Shut yo ass up! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

I stay in my lane!! Focus on BRAD. Idc what another man doing in this league. I’m concerned about me and MY GUYS over here!! Keep that goofy shit over there @24Bazemore !! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

He gone find out because I know how to use the @ button @24Bazemore https://t.co/Cr6RROxC1r — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Beal isn’t normally someone to publicly go at someone quite like this, so we can assume that this didn’t sit well with him. Unfortunately, we don’t have a Warriors-Wizards game before the season ends, so we can’t see Beal and Curry (and also Bazemore) address this on the court.