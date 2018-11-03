Getty Image

It’s been a rough start to the 2018-19 season for the Washington Wizards. Despite coming in with the usual expectations that are placed on the team — be a solid squad, make the postseason, etc. — Washington started the year 1-7. The Wizards are currently on a five-game losing streak, which has seen four double-digit losses, including a 134-111 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Washington is a team that usually figures things out when it goes through rough stretches, but starting 1-7 and finding themselves in last place in the conference is a different animal. Still, one-half of the team’s standout backcourt doesn’t want anyone to think the Wizards are worried just yet.

Bradley Beal spoke to the media following the loss to the Thunder and preached patience, saying that he believes no one on the roster is too concerned yet.