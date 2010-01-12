Brandon Jennings And Jordan Farmar Are Internet Adversaries (Updated)

Since we put up this post, we found out that Jordan Farmar does not have a Twitter account and Brandon Jennings was hooked into a tweet battle by an impostor.

Is it just us, or has nothing good come out of Twitter for NBA players? Several guys like Amar’e Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler and Brandon Jennings have been fined for tweeting during work hours (i.e. games). Other players like Nate Robinson, Charlie Villanueva and Gilbert Arenas have had their tweets used against them by the team or the media. Now, a mini-fued between Jennings and Jordan Farmar has originated and escalated on the world’s most popular social networking site.

For those of you that aren’t part of the Twitter craze, Realgm.com posted the tweet exchange between Jennings (aka Young Buck) and Farmar. Apparently, when the two faced each other during the Lakers/Bucks game on Sunday night, there was some incident or exchange of words between the two that was carried over to Twitter after the game.

Jennings struck first, tweeting this to a friend: “”hit my phone I’ll tell you the real on that Farmar thing.”

Farmar then responded: “What you gonna say Buck (Jennings’ nickname)? Heard there is some ish talking on here…”

That tweet opened up the floodgates and here was the next series of tweets between the two as posted on Realgm.

“Jennings (YUNGBUCK3) tweeted: “nah i was just telling the homie how thirsty you are. That’s all. But I’m not going to make this a big thing.” Farmar (JFarmar1) tweeted: “Am not here to start nothing. You were talking smack on here wanted to clear some air. Look at the bling, done proved myself” Farmar: “You started with the smack talking, and I ended it with the 2 threes. We even? Cool.” Jennings: “but I’m not going to beef with you. See you should be worried about your spot. Shannon Brown??? That’s all imma say.””

Farmar wasn’t done as he threw this subtle jab at Jennings: “On a side note, Tyreke Evans really doing his thing. My pick for Rookie of the Year, no doubt. No one comes close.”