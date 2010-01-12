Brandon Jennings And Jordan Farmar Are Internet Adversaries (Updated)

Since we put up this post, we found out that Jordan Farmar does not have a Twitter account and Brandon Jennings was hooked into a tweet battle by an impostor.
Is it just us, or has nothing good come out of Twitter for NBA players? Several guys like Amar’e Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler and Brandon Jennings have been fined for tweeting during work hours (i.e. games). Other players like Nate Robinson, Charlie Villanueva and Gilbert Arenas have had their tweets used against them by the team or the media. Now, a mini-fued between Jennings and Jordan Farmar has originated and escalated on the world’s most popular social networking site.
For those of you that aren’t part of the Twitter craze, Realgm.com posted the tweet exchange between Jennings (aka Young Buck) and Farmar. Apparently, when the two faced each other during the Lakers/Bucks game on Sunday night, there was some incident or exchange of words between the two that was carried over to Twitter after the game.
Jennings struck first, tweeting this to a friend: “”hit my phone I’ll tell you the real on that Farmar thing.”
Farmar then responded: “What you gonna say Buck (Jennings’ nickname)? Heard there is some ish talking on here…”
That tweet opened up the floodgates and here was the next series of tweets between the two as posted on Realgm.
“Jennings (YUNGBUCK3) tweeted: “nah i was just telling the homie how thirsty you are. That’s all. But I’m not going to make this a big thing.”
Farmar (JFarmar1) tweeted: “Am not here to start nothing. You were talking smack on here wanted to clear some air. Look at the bling, done proved myself”
Farmar: “You started with the smack talking, and I ended it with the 2 threes. We even? Cool.”
Jennings: “but I’m not going to beef with you. See you should be worried about your spot. Shannon Brown??? That’s all imma say.””
Farmar wasn’t done as he threw this subtle jab at Jennings: “On a side note, Tyreke Evans really doing his thing. My pick for Rookie of the Year, no doubt. No one comes close.”
fucking childish…..
Farmar’s is a fake account.
I’ve been away from everything for a while but I’m gonna assume that people are still all over Jennings nuts so I’m just gonna go ahead and say that Jordan Farmar ain’t do nothing wrong since nobody else will.
Plz stop using this lame pic of Jennings :-(
Aside from this media stuff, the most important thing to me here is the trash-talking. This is the kind of stuff that made those games in the 80s and especially the 90s great to watch.
Now, it is great because its two guys who want to go out and prove who is the better basketball player, and the competition and focus is MUCH BETTER that if guys were out there collecting checks and high-fiving opponents after they get a shot in the face (i.e. Hughes givin LeBron a high-five after Lebron hit a 3 in his face-why Hughes? he just showed u up and u congratulate him?).
So if this can trickle around to the rest of the league (especially the Wades, LeBrons, Pierces, and HOWARDS of the League) then the level of play will be great to watch.
That’s not Jordan’s account. Jordan doesn’t have twitter. The Lakers on their website always make sure to say which player has an account and which doesn’t(except for ron) that’s not Jordan. how foolish of brandon to think it is.
Trudell(@LakersReporter) tweeted:I spoke with Jordan Farmar tonight, and he officially does NOT have a twitter account and has NOT been tweeting. It’s a fake.
I was hoping Farmar didn’t really talk like that.
Its a fake any fool reporting it as real needs to look at themselves….
I noticed that too the other night.. After a play where Farmar hit a corner 3 the Bucks called a timeout and Farmar looked like he was yellin something towards Jennings as he walked towards the huddle..
Comedy.. But should Jennings really be clowning Brown?? Brown kinda ran circles around him..
But i dont like Farmar talkin about his jewelry like that.. he aint proved much.. Fisher was hitting the shots in the Finals.. Farmar needs to be consistent for the year.. But i like the kids fire..
@ Danocasa
Its fucking childish to post and say first.. no one cares.. remember that..
here dime, you don’t have to be foolish like brandon.
[lakers.freedomblogging.com]
Jordan doesn’t lower himself to brandon’s level. it is a FAKE account. you should clarify. i know you won’t, since this sounds more dramatic for you.
how foolish of brandon. immature.
Lol dont hate on Brandon..
Any competitor is hot after a loss.. And they were indeed getting into something during the game..
Dudes beefing on tweeter??? Sounds suspect.
Not sure which is worse?
– People having e-beef (especially on twitter)….get your gangster on in 140 characters or less? lol
OR
– Somebody actually taking time to pretend to be somebody they aren’t and then starting problems for other people?
you guys want to know what’s really funny?
What’s the past tense of tweet? Twat?
Young Money vs. Young Dradle…
Beefing on twitter will not get you street cred kids.
I knew it wasn’t Farmar. Men of the Tribe don’t talk that way. Now if he called him a meshugena shvartze, I would have believed it…….
love the kiss the bling part i guess playing with kobe , gasol and odom does wonders to a scrubs self esteem. like the rondo on cp3 bs that he would never win a ring sure give him allen , pierce and garnett and he will.
now a twitter war i guess its like tyron like to say true thugs never die.
That’s what i’m talking about! That’s how the NBA players need to get down. Enough of this “friendly NBA Cares” crap. they aren’t going to box it out or nothing, but this will heat up the competition when they play eachother.
Haha… Why does my favorite bball site fuck up every time? Damn, gotta agree yall. Get a fucking editor who’ll proofread and research your articles before posting them up.
I am for anything that will start more teams and players being consistent rivals with each other.
What I wanna see is players use it to make predictions. Like LeBron just tweet “50”. Then go and drop 50 points on the opposing team.
I see how Buck bringing that fade back, for one time I want someone to bring that Jerri Curl back. It can be just 1 game that would be so funny. Specially for the player guarding them if they got it in their face.
Some vet should sucker some rookie into a bet where he has to play the next game or games with a jerry curl.
Dang to bad Gil is gone he would have been the one to do it. Bang Bang!
Young Money vs. Young Shekel
Farmar is too mature and too wise to talk trash over the internet.
Low intelligence human beings like Jennings will always bring me some quality entertainment laughs! DUMBASS
Why is bJENNINGS acting like he can even talk smack. Dudes a rookie! If he was smart he wouldn’t give in.
Cage Match is the only way to settle this…wanna talk tough, then let’s get tough…set a date and time in the offseason
LOL. Baited into twitter smack by a fake account and might have lost too. Embarrassing.
I love it!!! Players should talk more shit to each other via twitter. It would make me watch the games more closely and look at those matchups. I mean they are in their early 20s for everybody thats calling them childish. What do u expect them to say to each other. And I do think Farmar needs to watch his back cuz Shannon Brown is coming for his spot lol
Coaches should twitter to players when they been benched.
I should make a fake Adam Morrison account and get in the tweet war. “Yo Buck, what’s this ish you talkin about my mulatto homie?! Arenas carries glocks, I carry hypodermic needles. What’s up? Spokane represent mofo”
For many reasons, this is the worst thread I’ve ever seen on a message board or blog, which says a great deal.
Also, learn how to spell “dreidel.”