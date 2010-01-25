Breaking News: Javaris Crittenton Officially Charged For Weapons Violations

In what apparently seems like a plea deal, Javaris Crittenton will be charged with two misdemeanor gun violations according to the USA Today. This news comes 10 days after Gilbert Arenas plead guilty to a felony gun charge. These charges stem from the infamous guns in the locker room incident that occurred on Dec. 21.

The Washington Wizards’ reserve guard was charged with two misdemeanors: Possession of an unregistered gun and carrying a pistol without a license.

Source: The USA Today