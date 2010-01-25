Breaking News: Javaris Crittenton Officially Charged For Weapons Violations

01.25.10 9 years ago 15 Comments

In what apparently seems like a plea deal, Javaris Crittenton will be charged with two misdemeanor gun violations according to the USA Today. This news comes 10 days after Gilbert Arenas plead guilty to a felony gun charge. These charges stem from the infamous guns in the locker room incident that occurred on Dec. 21.

The Washington Wizards’ reserve guard was charged with two misdemeanors: Possession of an unregistered gun and carrying a pistol without a license.

Source: The USA Today

Around The Web

TAGSGILBERT ARENASJAVARIS CRITTENTONLatest NewsReal StoriesWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP