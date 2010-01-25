Breaking News: Javaris Crittenton Officially Charged For Weapons Violations

In what apparently seems like a plea deal, Javaris Crittenton will be charged with two misdemeanor gun violations according to the USA Today. This news comes 10 days after Gilbert Arenas plead guilty to a felony gun charge. These charges stem from the infamous guns in the locker room incident that occurred on Dec. 21.
The Washington Wizards’ reserve guard was charged with two misdemeanors: Possession of an unregistered gun and carrying a pistol without a license.
Source: The USA Today
ok…….i’m confused.
how did this cat plea to a misdemeanor, but Gil pled to a felony.
Shouldn’t they both be charged with felonies??
ooohhhhh, wait…….did he sign a statement on Gil?
Well, either way, i they this cat should be banned from the NBA as well.
I don’t say this cuz I like Gil…..cuz I don’t, I just think it should be flatout as both guys did pretty much the same thing.
Are the Wizards becoming this generation’s Jailblazers?
I got a liscensed gun and I’m fresh outof college. WTF are these rich mother fuckers doing w/o liscenses
U sure about that, yo? I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic or not, but uh…that joint ain’t gonna be worth nothing. I don’t see people running out to get their Plaxico Burress jerseys or nothin like that.
I think you misunderstood his joke. He didn’t mean the value of the shoes would go up, he meant that even those shoes that nobody wants will be worth more than Gil’s contract after it’s voided. And worth nothing.
That’s a good question. I need to get me one, if anything these dudes need to invest in BB guns, no license involved and they COULD kill but really they still hurt like hell!
Has to be the worst $25,000 win ever…
what the hell do you need a gun for anyway?
what happende to the fistfight?
Remember Gilbert had a prior conviction for illegally possessing a gun. Second time was a charm for him.