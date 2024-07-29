In May 2020, Breanna Stewart had the flex to end all flexes. The then-Seattle Storm star posted an Instagram video showing her college and professional championship rings outnumbering her available fingers. Since then, Stewart added her second WNBA championship with the Storm later in 2020 and another Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021. But as decorated as Stewie is, there’s one ring missing.

Stewart shook up the WNBA landscape when she left Seattle, her home since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2016, for the New York Liberty in February 2023. She secured her second WNBA MVP in her first season in New York, but the Liberty fell short in the 2023 WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces, now the reigning back-to-back champs.

This season, Stewart wants to bring the Liberty their first-ever championship, which would also be the first New York championship across pro sports since the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012. Led by Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty entered 2024 All-Star Weekend with a league-best 21-4 record, so a WNBA title is there for the taking.

But first, Stewart is focused on collecting her third Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before heading to Paris with her wife, Marta Xargay, and their two young children, Ruby and Theo, Stewart supported Jones at the Starry 3-Point Contest and dropped 31 points during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

The six-time All-Star also caught up with Dime at the Starry activation at WNBA Live. Stewart touched on launching Unrivaled with Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, chasing Diana Taurasi, and of course, Ellie The Elephant, the Liberty’s (and everyone’s) beloved mascot.

Unrivaled will launch in January. The league is yours and Phee’s brainchild. Can you trace its origin back to anything specific that made the light bulb go off, like, Hey, we can actually do this?

Looking back, I had a conversation with [Unrivaled President and Collier’s husband] Alex Bazzell in New York two years ago, and he kind of brainstormed the idea, and I was like, “This is amazing, but how can we do it?” From there, we were just putting our heads together and figuring out exactly what we wanted to make this league and how we could get players, but also investors, to be a part of it.

As you developed it, what made Unrivaled, unrivaled?

What makes Unrivaled unique is just the fact that this is a thing that hasn’t been done before, especially 3-on-3. This caliber of players, the highest average salary in women’s sports history. It’s going to be a vibe, for sure. I can’t believe it happened, and it only took two years to really get off the ground.

If I listed off all of your accomplishments, it would take up my full time allotment, so what fuels your competitive fire at this point?

I want to continue to win, and representing Team USA? Going to the Olympics? That doesn’t get old. So, it’s wanting to win gold medals and chase Diana [Taurasi], really. As far as the WNBA, bring a championship to the Liberty.