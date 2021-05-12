Breanna Stewart Will Join Puma And Get Her Own Signature Sneaker

Breanna Stewart is the latest high-profile addition to Puma’s roster. It was announced on Wednesday morning that the Seattle Storm ace, a longtime Nike athlete, will make the jump ahead of the 2021 WNBA season. And as an added twist, Puma announced that Stewart will become the 10th player in WNBA history to get her own signature sneaker.

“I am proud to join the PUMA family,” Stewart in a statement. “We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone – specifically women and girls – globally. The genuine investment PUMA has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

Details are still extremely scarce about Stewart’s signature kicks — they don’t have a name, and as Nick DePaula of noted, the process of putting together a design can take a year or more. But she did explain to DePaula what she will want to be incorporated in the sneakers.

“[It is] definitely going to be a low top,” Stewart said. “Going to have cushion for the Achilles, and all the people in the Achilles family. Then, I was thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I can make it eco-friendly.’ … It’s going to be exciting. I think that cool colorways are definitely going to come. Something where you can rock it on and off the court.”

Perhaps the most decorated young basketball player in the world, Stewart has won basically everything there is to win during her collegiate and professional careers. Most recently, Stewart was named an All-WNBA first-team selection and lifted the WNBA Finals MVP award as the Storm won the title last year.