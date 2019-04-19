Brett Brown Says The Sixers Hope To Be ‘Really Surprised’ And Have Joel Embiid For Game 4

Going into the postseason, the biggest question mark surrounding the Sixers was Joel Embiid’s health. He’d missed 14 games after the All-Star break due to tendinitis in his troubled left knee and was listed as questionable to start their opening-round series against the Nets.

Embiid suited up for the first two games but made little impact as his team lost their opener but bounced back to win in Game 2. He then sat out all of Game 3, a 131-115 victory to take a 2-1 lead. Now that Philadelphia has seized back control of the series, he’s officially been downgraded from “questionable” to “doubtful” for Game 4 on Saturday in Brooklyn.

When asked to comment on his prized big man’s availability here in the early postseason, head coach Brett Brown said that he’s resigned himself to the fact that any playing time get from Embiid right now is a bonus.

