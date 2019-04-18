Joel Embiid’s Knee Injury Will Keep Him Out Of Game 3 Against The Nets

Joel Embiid’s troublesome knee has been the source of concern in Philadelphia for weeks. While he missed a handful of games to close out the regular season due to the ailment, the Sixers have taken a wait-and-see approach to whether it would cost him any postseason games. He was able to suit up for Games 1 and 2 of the squad’s series against the Brooklyn Nets, but on Thursday night, Embiid’s knee issues finally caught up to him.

The All-Star center was ruled out prior to tip due to the injury, and in a bit of a surprise, Embiid will be replaced by veteran big man Greg Monroe, who the Sixers signed on April 4.

Embiid did warm up prior to Game 3 without a brace on his leg, and as has been the case all postseason so far, the plan was for him to test out his knee before making a decision. Ultimately, that decision will cost him Philadelphia’s first road playoff game of the year.

Currently, the series between the third-seeded Sixers and the sixth-seeded Nets is tied at one game apiece. Philadelphia responded to a Game 1 loss by blowing out Brooklyn in Game 2, and through two games, Embiid is averaging 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game.

