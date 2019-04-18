Joel Embiid’s Knee Injury Will Keep Him Out Of Game 3 Against The Nets

Getty Image

Joel Embiid’s troublesome knee has been the source of concern in Philadelphia for weeks. While he missed a handful of games to close out the regular season due to the ailment, the Sixers have taken a wait-and-see approach to whether it would cost him any postseason games. He was able to suit up for Games 1 and 2 of the squad’s series against the Brooklyn Nets, but on Thursday night, Embiid’s knee issues finally caught up to him.

The All-Star center was ruled out prior to tip due to the injury, and in a bit of a surprise, Embiid will be replaced by veteran big man Greg Monroe, who the Sixers signed on April 4.

76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) is out for Game 3 against the Nets in Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2019

And a plot twist: Greg Monroe will start in Embiid's place. https://t.co/uManootgWe — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 18, 2019

Embiid did warm up prior to Game 3 without a brace on his leg, and as has been the case all postseason so far, the plan was for him to test out his knee before making a decision. Ultimately, that decision will cost him Philadelphia’s first road playoff game of the year.

After his pregame warmup, Joel Embiid did not feel ready to go tonight. He will receive treatment throughout the game in the back. Jo pregame on his knee: "It is becoming better, slowly but surely, just have to be smart about how we handle it every single day." https://t.co/7yFFogQ9gB — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 18, 2019

Currently, the series between the third-seeded Sixers and the sixth-seeded Nets is tied at one game apiece. Philadelphia responded to a Game 1 loss by blowing out Brooklyn in Game 2, and through two games, Embiid is averaging 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game.