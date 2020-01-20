LeBron James On A Fan Throwing Trash At Bronny: ‘Hating Has No Age Limit’

Sierra Canyon has the nation’s most hyped high school basketball team as Bronny James and Zaire Wade both play for the Blazers. Having the sons of NBA royalty will thrust a team into the spotlight quickly, and while that’s not exactly new territory for the elite prep program, this level of attention is something different.

On Monday at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, Sierra Canyon faced Paul VI from Virginia, who handed the Blazers their third loss of the season with LeBron in attendance. The result of the game was not the big story, however, as during the third quarter a fan pelted Bronny in the back with what appeared to be a piece of candy or trash.

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter. Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020

The result was security stepping onto the court and eventually throwing the fan out, and after the game LeBron offered his response to the incident on Twitter, saying this was nothing new for the James family and that “hating has no age limit.”

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

It’s unfortunate that someone would decide to throw things at players on the court at any level, but particularly at kids in a high school game. Bronny shrugged it off and moved on quickly, and it seems that’s the message that’s been given to him from his father, who noted they just “move on” from such incidents.