The Los Angeles Lakers got a steal in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The team stopped Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht’s slide, as they used the No. 17 overall pick to add someone who can potentially provide some punch on the offensive side of the floor, whether that’s because of his shooting or his ability as a three-level scorer. And while other teams were scared off due to Knecht’s age, an older, more ready-made player really helps the Lakers right now.

Of course, that is not the pick everyone has their eyes on. That would be No. 55, where the Lakers have the chance to select the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny. It’s unclear if the team would use the pick to bring him on board, but they are the overwhelming favorites to select him. And if it helps his chances, the fine folks over at House of Highlights included him in a video of some prospects doing a start/bench/cut, which you can watch here.

If you would like to get right to the good part, a collection of prospects had to do a start/bench/cut with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. Bronny is a particularly fun person to ask, and here is his answer:

Bronny a real ball knower 🔥 pic.twitter.com/agnpP85DTu — † (@HoodiHachimura) June 27, 2024

Credit to Bronny for giving the answer that will, presumably, go over the best in both his household and with his most likely future employer.