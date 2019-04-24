Where Do The Nets Go After Getting Bounced From The Playoffs?

Getty Image

Despite the way their season ended, the 2018-19 campaign was a good one for the Brooklyn Nets. Sure, they were bounced from the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers in five games, which included two losses by 22 points and a loss by 16 points.

But as you’ve read in the, approximately, million pieces that have been written this year about the path Brooklyn has taken to get to where it is now, the Nets should be really happy with a number of aspects of this season. A 42-40 record is nice, but it’s especially impressive considering the last few years of basketball in the borough, one that has seen no playoff berths since 2015, the disastrous Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce trade, and a roster overhaul by a new front office that looked to compensate for their dearth of draft capital. It also helps that the team’s over/under entering the campaign was 32.5 wins, meaning they comfortably overachieved.

Basically, if you want to make the case that Brooklyn got here a bit early, you can. That’s great news, because when you are in a league where success is defined by how quickly good things happen, you always want to accomplish various goals as soon as possible. Now comes the hard part: figuring out what should happen next.