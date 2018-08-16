Bruce Bowen Confirmed The Clippers Told Him He Was Fired For Criticizing Kawhi Leonard

A seemingly absurd story popped up earlier this week, when it was reported that the Los Angeles Clippers fired Bruce Bowen for comments he made about Kawhi Leonard. Bowen, who worked as a television analyst for Fox Sports West’s broadcasts of the team, ripped Leonard’s decision to request a trade away from the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer.

The rumbling was that the Clippers fired Bowen because they thought his comments on Leonard might have hurt them in their pursuit of the star next summer in free agency. It’s one of those things that makes sense, but there’s no way it’s actually true … right?

As it turns out, that was 100 percent accurate. Bowen appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he was straight up told his comments on Leonard lead to his firing.

