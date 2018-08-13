Getty Image

In June, former San Antonio Spurs legend Bruce Bowen was highly critical of Kawhi Leonard’s desire to be traded out of San Antonio. Leonard reportedly wanted to end up in Los Angeles, and despite that not happening it seems that Bowen won’t get work in LA, either.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Bowen, who had served as a game analyst with Fox Sports West on Los Angeles Clippers games, won’t return to that role this fall. Wojnarowski tied that decision directly to his comments about Leonard, pointing out that the franchise had planned to bring Bowen back before he asked “are you kidding me?” in a screed against Leonard and his trade request earlier in the year.

The sides were expected to move forward on a new deal before Bowen’s public comments on Leonard, sources said. Bowen, a former NBA analyst with ESPN, declined comment when reached on Monday. The decision to part ways with Bowen — a three-time NBA champion with the Spurs who had his No. 12 jersey retired — speaks to the high-stakes repercussions surrounding the NBA’s star-studded 2019 free-agency class. For the Clippers, eliminating Bowen becomes a clear message about how it plans to protect star players within the organization.

If you’re not catching what Woj is implying here, the Clippers are still very much invested in luring Leonard to Los Angeles when he hits free agency next summer. And having Bowen around after being critical of Leonard would be a bit awkward, and possibly temper Leonard’s interest in the team.