Former Spur Bruce Bowen Ripped Kawhi Leonard’s Trade Request: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

06.23.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Bruce Bowen is not happy about Kawhi Leonard‘s apparent attempt to get traded out of San Antonio. The Spurs may not be eager to trade Leonard after an injury-shortened season and apparent disagreements about how the team handled his rehabilitation, but many NBA teams appear certain the wing will be on the move.

Leonard apparently doesn’t trust the Spurs and prefers to play in Los Angeles, but the situation is complicated. Leonard can sign a lucrative supermax deal with Leonard that would get him more money than he could get from other teams, but it’s also entirely possible Leonard doesn’t sign an extension with anyone and hits free agency next summer.

All the uncertainty around the situation makes it tough to guess what’s happening next, but Bowen says it’s entirely on Leonard that the situation is so fraught. Bowen defended the Spurs in the situation and questioned whether Leonard is getting good advice from his people about how to handle the situation.

