Bryce James Announced His Commitment To Arizona

Unlike the high-profile recruitment of his older brother, Bryce James hasn’t received a ton of attention as he tries to figure out where he’s going to play his college ball. And yet, on Wednesday afternoon, the younger son of LeBron and Savannah James announced on his Instagram account that he’s headed to Tuscon to suit up for Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats.

According to Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com, James — who 247Sports received an offer from the program on New Year’s Eve — was drawn to Arizona because of “Tommy Lloyd’s ability to develop players and his patience with that process.” On3’s industry ranking has the 6’4 James as a three-star recruit and the number 204 overall player in America.

James plays his high school ball at Sierra Canyon, which was the school that his brother, Bronny, attended before he went to USC. Bronny spent a year with the Trojans before entering the NBA Draft, getting selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, and suiting up alongside his dad. As for whether Bryce, who will not be eligible to enter the league until the 2026 NBA Draft at the earliest, can replicate that remains to be seen, but when he was asked about this recently, he seemed skeptical that LeBron will still be in the league by the time he’s ready to play professionally.