The Los Angeles Lakers used the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Bronny James. While Bronny is considered a player who needs some time to grow into an NBA player, he was able to get on the floor in the team’s opening game, where he made history as one half of the first father-son duo to play in the same game.

LeBron and Bronny share the NBA stage for the FIRST time 👑 pic.twitter.com/Z2zvAnR3YW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2024

At the four mark of the second quarter while the Lakers had a 51-35 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny and LeBron James were on the floor at the same time. It was a move that Lakers coach JJ Redick said was going to happen, and rumors indicated he wanted to do this early. And while meeting with the media, LeBron expressed that he views the opportunity to play with his son as a “treat.”

“Whenever it happens, it will happen,” LeBron said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “If it’s tonight or if it’s down the line, whenever it happens, it will happen. But it’s been a treat, and just in preseason, the practices, just every day … just bringing him up to speed of what this professional life is all about and how to prepare every day as a professional.”

It is unclear if the Lakers plan to keep Bronny with them as the season goes on, or if he will spend some time in the G League to develop his game.