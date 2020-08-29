The Milwaukee Bucks finished off their series with the Orlando Magic with a 118-104 win on Saturday in their rescheduled Game 5 after the Bucks refused to play on Wednesday in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which prompted a league-wide halt of play to press for further action from the league and owners.

Some of those actions were on display in the arena on Saturday, as there was signage encouraging people to vote this November, and both coaches spoke on voting in their in-game interviews. As for the game itself, the Bucks took control early, as Giannis Antetokounpo exploded for 22 first half points on 9-of-11 shooting, but the Magic would close the gap to as few as three in the second half. A run led by Marvin Williams and Khris Middleton in the fourth as Giannis sat with five fouls would push the Milwaukee lead back to double digits, as they held on for a comfortable victory and advance to the next round to face the Heat.

Here are three takeaways from the final game of the series and what comes next for both teams.

Can the Bucks find another gear?

It’s the same question that’s been posed of this Bucks team for two years, but can the supporting cast around Giannis provide enough, particularly offensively, to push them to the Finals. The Miami Heat are next up for the Bucks and pose quite the threat, as they are a team built to capitalize on Milwaukee’s greatest defensive weakness, which is their willingness to give up three-pointers. The Heat are the best three-point shooting team in the league and have proven this year that can give the Bucks problems, beating them twice. We know their plan will be to light it up from distance, and as such it’ll be incumbent on the Bucks to find a way to match their offensive output.

With Bam Adebayo, they have one of the few players in the league that can pose problems for Antetokounmpo, and will surely be focused on building a wall against him to force the ball to move to the others. That means Middleton, who struggled for much of the Orlando series but had a nice performance in Game 5 with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, will need to play at an All-Star level and Eric Bledsoe — who has looked OK but not spectacular offensively to start the playoffs — will have to shake loose of his postseason woes. The Heat present a lot of questions the Magic can’t — particularly shooting the basketball — and while it wasn’t ever really in doubt, the Bucks will need to play much better in the next round to advance.

Where do the Magic go from here?

Orlando chose to lock up their core for the foreseeable future last summer and the result was pretty much the same as a year ago: a first round appearance, a scrappy Game 1 win, and then four straight losses to a superior team. The roster imbalance in Orlando is painful to watch, as they simply don’t have the shooting to consistently stay in games with the best teams in the league. That’s not to say there aren’t good players on this team, as Nikola Vucevic has become a legitimate All-Star in recent years and had some huge games against the Bucks and an excellent defense in this series. Markelle Fultz looks like he’s turned the corner and has emerged as a more than solid point guard in this league after his struggles in Philadephia, and Jonathan Isaac, pending his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the Bubble, is an emerging defensive star in this league.