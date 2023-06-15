The Chicago Bulls decided to make a big bet on Zach LaVine last offseason, as the team agreed to a 5-year, $215.2 million max extension with him on the first day of free agency. On the heels of a year in which LaVine was productive but Chicago missed out on the playoffs, a new report indicates that the Bulls are looking around and seeing what they could potentially get back if they opted to move him.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, while Chicago’s willingness to make a deal is unclear, the team’s front office is “quietly gauging” how interested opposing teams are in acquiring his services.

Wishful executives will keep their eyes peeled on Portland and Damian Lillard, but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal.

LaVine is guaranteed to be under contract in each of the next three seasons, and he has a player option ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, when he’ll turn 32 years old during the year, worth just under $49 million. While he had durability issues earlier in his career, LaVine started a career-high 77 games last season and averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.