Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 10

Buy Low:

Dirk Nowitzki is struggling with his offense lately, averaging just 12 points on 33 percent shooting from the field in his past two games. If there was ever a shot at buying low on the headband-donning beast, now’s the time. This U-boat will emerge from the water very soon.

Andris Biedrins is just two games into his return from a major back injury and has failed to impress so far. He didn’t help his case in his first four games of the season and owners who were patient enough to hold onto him are probably getting impatient, which leaves a window of opportunity wide open. When healthy, he’s a lock for a double-double along with a couple blocks. If you need help at the center spot, take a chance on Biedrins.

Jameer Nelson has also been quite second-rate in his four games since returning from knee surgery. He’ll take a couple more weeks to find his legs but should return to his productive self before the latter part of January.

Marreese Speights isn’t getting much run lately, averaging 16:30 per game this past week. He’s probably being eased back into major minutes, and Elton Brand and Samuel Dalembert aren’t exactly playing like studs lately, which means the door is wide open for Speights to take on more playing time once he’s in better shape.

Rasheed Wallace started in place of the injured Kevin Garnett on Wednesday but finished with just 6 points on 3-11 shooting. The silver lining was that he played 31 minutes and chipped in a block and a steal. With KG set to miss more time, Wallace should have plenty of opportunities to contribute.

Chauncey Billups, Jose Calderon, Kevin Martin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Granger and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Corey Maggette has played very well since the early part of December, but there are three things working against him: a healthy frontcourt, his history of injuries and Nellie. Trading him for a more reliable player seems like the prudent thing to do.

Yi Jianlian is playing like he’s on strict orders to do all he can to fill in a certain country’s NBA void left by Yao Ming‘s absence. Whatever the case, Yi has clearly hit the ground sprinting after returning from a knee injury, averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his four games back, while also shooting 54 percent from the field. He’s let fantasy owners down before, so there is good reason to expect him to slow down soon. But owners who have been patient with him and want to ride him out can’t be blamed for doing so.

Kenyon Martin has double-doubled in three straight games and is playing heavy minutes lately. Though he offers a good mix of stats when healthy, K-Mart is almost due for at least another couple DNPs. Coach George Karl is also likely to rein in his minutes down the stretch, which also limits Martin’s value.

Aaron Brooks has been on fire in his past three games, averaging 26.7 points and 4.7 threes while shooting 49 percent from the floor. If you look at his game log this season, you’ll see chunks of solid lines followed by a couple duds. Expect the same in 2010.

Beno Udrih has a lot of things going for him right now â€“ a starting job, heavy minutes and an injury to a key player on his team (Tyreke Evans). He’s been a pleasant surprise this season, thanks in part to Kevin Martin’s injury, but with Martin and Evans close to returning, Udrih’s nice run could be slowing down very soon.