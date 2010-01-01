Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 10

Buy Low:
Dirk Nowitzki is struggling with his offense lately, averaging just 12 points on 33 percent shooting from the field in his past two games. If there was ever a shot at buying low on the headband-donning beast, now’s the time. This U-boat will emerge from the water very soon.
Andris Biedrins is just two games into his return from a major back injury and has failed to impress so far. He didn’t help his case in his first four games of the season and owners who were patient enough to hold onto him are probably getting impatient, which leaves a window of opportunity wide open. When healthy, he’s a lock for a double-double along with a couple blocks. If you need help at the center spot, take a chance on Biedrins.
Jameer Nelson has also been quite second-rate in his four games since returning from knee surgery. He’ll take a couple more weeks to find his legs but should return to his productive self before the latter part of January.
Marreese Speights isn’t getting much run lately, averaging 16:30 per game this past week. He’s probably being eased back into major minutes, and Elton Brand and Samuel Dalembert aren’t exactly playing like studs lately, which means the door is wide open for Speights to take on more playing time once he’s in better shape.
Rasheed Wallace started in place of the injured Kevin Garnett on Wednesday but finished with just 6 points on 3-11 shooting. The silver lining was that he played 31 minutes and chipped in a block and a steal. With KG set to miss more time, Wallace should have plenty of opportunities to contribute.
Chauncey Billups, Jose Calderon, Kevin Martin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Granger and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Corey Maggette has played very well since the early part of December, but there are three things working against him: a healthy frontcourt, his history of injuries and Nellie. Trading him for a more reliable player seems like the prudent thing to do.
Yi Jianlian is playing like he’s on strict orders to do all he can to fill in a certain country’s NBA void left by Yao Ming‘s absence. Whatever the case, Yi has clearly hit the ground sprinting after returning from a knee injury, averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his four games back, while also shooting 54 percent from the field. He’s let fantasy owners down before, so there is good reason to expect him to slow down soon. But owners who have been patient with him and want to ride him out can’t be blamed for doing so.
Kenyon Martin has double-doubled in three straight games and is playing heavy minutes lately. Though he offers a good mix of stats when healthy, K-Mart is almost due for at least another couple DNPs. Coach George Karl is also likely to rein in his minutes down the stretch, which also limits Martin’s value.
Aaron Brooks has been on fire in his past three games, averaging 26.7 points and 4.7 threes while shooting 49 percent from the floor. If you look at his game log this season, you’ll see chunks of solid lines followed by a couple duds. Expect the same in 2010.
Beno Udrih has a lot of things going for him right now â€“ a starting job, heavy minutes and an injury to a key player on his team (Tyreke Evans). He’s been a pleasant surprise this season, thanks in part to Kevin Martin’s injury, but with Martin and Evans close to returning, Udrih’s nice run could be slowing down very soon.
For biedriens would u offer a third rd player for him. I know someone in my league wants arenas bad from me, so would trading straight up for him be a wise move?
@Nick: Arenas for Biedrins is too much, especially since Biedrins has proven nothing so far this season.
Who do you think is equal value to Brooks right now?
@Kevin: Players like O.J. Mayo, Carl Landry, Marc Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Al Jefferson and Tyrus Thomas.
I recently dropped Speights because I figured he wasn’t going to get enough playing time in the new year for Dejuan Blair, who has strung together a couple of solid games
I also dropped Corey Brewer because of his inconsistencies for Donte Greene who has also been playing well
Think I should pick them back up and ride it out?
@pol: Both swaps are good moves for now. Hold steady.
Who do you like better: Hibbert or Sammy D?
Is Diaw gone? should i wait it out? same with Charlie V?
@Jordan D: Hibbert.
@Dr Drey: He can’t get worse than this and should creep back into mediocrity before the All-Star break. Charlie V. is in the same boat and is more deserving of patience than Diaw.
Young and Marion for Speights and Biedrins?
Or should I wait and see how they do first?
Whats up Doc, can we rock?
I got Duhon, but now Nate Rob exploded.
I can get Nate, but shlouda have to drop Duhon.
What do I do? please help!
@Duck: I think that’s a decent deal.
@BNZA: Tough call. Nate has a higher ceiling, so I’d lean toward making the swap.
Thanks man, thanks so much!
Andris Biedrins for Aaron Brooks straight up? who gets better deal?
@RZA: At this point, Brooks. Biedrins still has to prove himself.
Just dropped Gomes for Nate Rob and Speights for Casspi…good moves?
@Conrad: Yes, but be wary of Casspi’s value once Kevin Martin returns.
as for chandler, he does a lot of things and has upside and, perhaps more important, is $9. So if he stops playing well, he has free agency value. So we’d need to get back a guy who was either A) as good or B) the same value or more.
and in the last 30 days, Chandler is ranked 64th among all players on ESPN’s player rater. That’s higher than a bunch of the guys you probably value more than him: Okur, Scola, Okafor.
That said, we’d probably do a deal for Okafor, though his lower minutes scare me a bit.
Copied from an email to me, Doc. Chandler for Oka good? I’d rather do Scola (ST, BK, PT, 3P weeknesses).
Either of them a good deal with little Nate back?
@Nick: Yeah, I’d rather go for Scola. Okafor isn’t a bad consolation either. Nate won’t kill Chandler’s value, but it certainly doesn’t help.
Feel free to pull the trigger on either deal if you need a big man’s stats.
Thx Doc, yeah I expect to find a replacement for Casspi once he cools down or Kevin cuts into his shots. I really just wanted him for this upcoming week to start over Galinari, who has been sup-par lately and has sup-par matchups next week…
first of all i wish a happy new year
Doc,
i playing in a deep league,we got 20teams..
bynum-delfino for westbrook?
cuz look like he want give me kidd
who’s better in your oppinion?and it’s deal for those PGs?
thx
@kiri: Kidd is the better option, especially if your league counts turnovers.
@FD
Hey doc, the guy I’m trading with wants to make that 3 for 3 trade a smaller trade.
Would Kaman/Gay for my Duncan/VCarter be beneficial for me, or would I be losing?
What about a RAllen/Young for B-Diddy and Biedrins?
Hey Doc,
I’m trying to get rid of Jeff Green he hasn’t been doing all that good or maybe because KD has been taking the spotlight. Should I trade Jeff Green for Ariza? Ariza has been doing ok too but I’m a bit short on sg or should is there better value for jeff green?
doc,
i am looking for another solid guard on my team and was thinking of a trade of my Jamison and Stuckey for Rose and Westbrook. what do you think? am i giving too much away? which combo will be better for the rest of the season?
@Duck: You’d be losing in the Kaman/Gay deal. I like the Allen/Young deal better if you’re getting Davis/Biedrins.
@BROY: Ariza would be a good swap for Green.
@Matt: I like that idea. Jamison’s situation in Washington is delicate, since the Wizards seem intent on shaking things up there. Stuckey’s value is lower now that the backcourt is near full health. Go for it.
Doc,
Dunno if you’ll check this page on a very new day, but I’ll tell you here and on the new one.
Keeper league, I’m fighting for the money, desperately need points, worth trading a keeper in Zach Randolph ($14 [he would be kept for a measly $19 on a $260 roster]) for Kevin Durant? I’m high and above in rebounds, but would losing the 10+ a game kill my 200 RB lead by the end? I have Haywood, Oke, Bosh, and at the moment, Scola, Okur, and Aldridge.
In another deal, what could I scoop up for the combination of Scola + Aldridge (possibility of Iverson thrown in there)
im searching for a combo of points, 3’s, possible assists, and not too many rebounds lost from this roster:
horford
duncan
gay
jamison
t. thomas
j. jack
j. johnson
t. parker
rondo
roy
kaman
j. o neil
I can make the money work, let me know what makes the most sense for me (Kaman + Roy for the package of 3? it’s a pipe dream, but…)
Thanks, man.
@Nick: I like the Z-Bo for KD swap. Go for it.
Kaman + Roy is a big reach, definitely. If you can do that though, good for you.
Kaman + Gay sounds more reasonable, and if it’s a three-for-three, maybe trying to get Jack in there is decent too.