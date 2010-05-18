By The Numbers: Evaluating The Careers Of Kobe Bryant & Kevin Garnett

How many people are hoping for a Lakers vs. Celtics NBA Finals? I know that David Stern probably is. With that being said, let’s look at the two most well-known players on those respective teams: Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. While both of these guys are different types of players, one common thread is that they each changed their uniform numbers mid-way through their career. This got me thinking, which player’s number will be more memorable when it’s all said and done? Let’s look at the evidence.
KB8
– entertaining and electrifying
– 81 points
– 3 rings
KB24
– better leader/teammate
– more efficient/skilled/dominant
– 1 ring (with a chance to win this year)
Which one will be more memorable?
KG21
– MVP
– more skilled
– stat stuffer
KG5
– 1 ring
– more efficient player on both ends
– better leader
Which one will be more memorable?
Really? You really think there’s an argument for KG and his number to be remembered more than Kobe? Seriously?
kobe will be remembered as kb8 (his early lakers period)
but Kg will be remembered for his time in boston.
its about when they won their title… and for kobe, when he was putting up his superhuman stats
KB will be remembered for 24, not 8. That’s the # that marked his transition to what he is now, while 8 has more negativity throughout that portion of his career. 24 will be greater than 5.
I hate to say it, but Kobe will be remembered longer. But it won’t be because of his skill. It’ll be because of his multiple rings, the fact that he played for one team, and that the team he was on was one of the top 3 media markets in the U.S.
I thought there was going to be more to this article than just a couple of things about each player…where do you come down on the matter? This should be one of those “we debate you decide” topics.
Oh and I thought one way to compare them would be that they are currently the two most decorated straight out of high school players.
That 24 is the number that will stick. I actually forget he even had #8 sometimes.
i think the point of the article was actually to compare the KB24 to KB8, and KG21 to KG5, not Kobe Bryant’s career to Kevin Garnett’s
So which number are they going to retire… 8 or 24?
first off i am not hating but kg joined boston towards the end of his career! kb will have both number 8 and 24 retired… he had his 8 point game in 8…3 rings with shaq in 8! 24 maybe 2 rings and he breaks the logo’s scoring record and has become the ultimate closer rockin 2-four! i say kb will be remember more but both are HOF’ers..what is the point?? first ballot no doubt for both!
After Lebron James switches to number 6 and if he wins a championship this might be a start of a trend hahahaha
I think kobe’s 24 will be the number retired (and therefore remebered) by the lakers. I think the t-wolves deserve to be the team to retire KG’s 21 (and therefore remember it) because of his run there, even though he got a ring with boston.
easily retire 24…and if we’re comparing kb8 to kb24 and kg21 to kg5, 24 and 5 easily win out…nobody cares about people who don’t wear and win rings. ewing, stockton, malone, barkley, miller…all the guys that never won a ring, always get put in the tier 2 at best…the ring along with a great career elevates you to 1st tier consideration.
Is this really the best you could come up with today?
Kobe24 is more memorable but KG21 has some crazy numbers with zero help.
You think KG changed numbers half way through his career?
Fucking terrible math son unless you think KG can last another 9 years
[www.basketball-reference.com] should be your 1st stop anytime you start with numbers
kobe will be known for #81
KB8
-hated
-rapist
-tasted Shaq’s ass
-loser
KB24
-best closer since MJ & Bird
-more liked than KB8
-winner
KG21
-underdog
-fantasy stud
-everyone’s dream teammate
-loser
KG5
-douche, loudmouthed, bully
-only a teammate would like him
-winner
How come KB24 has a “with a chance to win this year” and KG5 doesn’t? Aren’t they both still in the hunt? Unless you know something we don’t…? LOL
KB8 was one bad mofo..
KB24 IS one bad mofo..
Cant go wrong either way..
And i always liked KG21 the best.. Full of passion but a humble passion.. I felt bad when he did Ahmad interview and he was cryin cuz he was losing..
Fast forward 4-5 years and hes basically yappin at other people on losing teams like he never knew what it was like..
i think the guys up here didnt understand the questions
its 8 vs. 24
and 21 vs. 5
not 8 vs. 24 vs. 21 vs 5
(sorry for the english mistakes)
cosign comment 17, thats straight ignant son
8 was a homicidal serial killer.
24 is an assassin.
sh!tfaced said it best
and KB24 is the best of all..since MJ23
For someone who “understood the questions”, cesar didn’t answer shit either…
(sorry. lol)
100% agree with lakeshow’s comment– timberwolf garnett used to be real cool in my book, someone i could root for any night just cause he was a good guy, now he’s just a punk who acts like he’s the king of the world just cause he has that *one* ring
does any player have two numbers retired for the same team?
People always remember your latest accomplishments the longest. Just look at Tiger Woods. That being said people will remember Kobe as 24 and KG as 5
@ #14:
Thanks for the link—been looking for that!
KG21>KG5
KB24>KB8
KG was a tour-de-force in 21, runnin’ solo!
KB is the man feared in 24, and is “the closer”.
Kobe’s 8 had some great scoring outputs. He did drop 81 wearing that. And won 3 straight championship rings, BUT as a sidekick. With his 24, he became the leader, and winning his first one by himself (with the help of some guys named Pau and Odom of course).
KG 21 is also iconic to Minnesota. He may never have won there but all the things he did, and staying there for so long is worth of a jersey retiring ceremony.
KG 5 is just a bully that was lucky to have found three other superstars in Boston. I don’t like that guy, seriously. Won’t shut his mouth everytime I watch a Boston game. Very much different to KG 21 MVP.