By The Numbers: Evaluating The Careers Of Kobe Bryant & Kevin Garnett

#Kobe Bryant
05.18.10 8 years ago 27 Comments

How many people are hoping for a Lakers vs. Celtics NBA Finals? I know that David Stern probably is. With that being said, let’s look at the two most well-known players on those respective teams: Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. While both of these guys are different types of players, one common thread is that they each changed their uniform numbers mid-way through their career. This got me thinking, which player’s number will be more memorable when it’s all said and done? Let’s look at the evidence.

KB8
– entertaining and electrifying
– 81 points
– 3 rings

KB24
– better leader/teammate
– more efficient/skilled/dominant
– 1 ring (with a chance to win this year)

Which one will be more memorable?

KG21
– MVP
– more skilled
– stat stuffer

KG5
– 1 ring
– more efficient player on both ends
– better leader

Which one will be more memorable?

