Caitlin Clark came into the WNBA with the reputation for having unlimited range, as we saw over and over again during her time as a standout at the University of Iowa that Clark was comfortable pulling up from the logo and knocking down threes. While she hasn’t quite been able to get into a rhythm from deep as a member of the Indiana Fever, we have seen her frequently launch from back there.

Clark has gotten into more of a rhythm from deep lately — she’s at 38.5 percent from downtown over her last 10 games after connecting on 29.7 percent of her threes in her first 11 games — and seeing as how she’ll participate in the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix a little later this month, it’s fair to wonder if she’ll participate in the 3-Point Contest. Clark got asked about this on Friday, and, well, she didn’t say that she’s going to.

Caitlin Clark on if she’d be up for the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend: “Remains to be seen, we’ll see— I don’t know, I’m excited, I don’t know. Can’t give you guys every answer today.” pic.twitter.com/9MTxVo6m93 — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) July 5, 2024

“Remains to be seen,” Clark said as a smile started to come across her face. “We’ll see. I don’t know. I’m excited, I dunno. I can’t give you guys every answer today.”

Now, I do not want to make any assumptions, but I think Caitlin Clark is going to participate in the 3-point contest. Regardless, Clark will be suiting up in the All-Star Game, which will pit a collection of the W’s best players against the team representing the United States at the Olympics in Paris.