The 2024 WNBA Draft has come to an end. On Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, 36 basketball players learned that they’re entering the league next year — the Indiana Fever kicked things off with one of the most obvious picks of all time, while the festivities came to a conclusion when the defending champion Las Vegas Aces used the 36th pick to Jackson State center Angel Jackson.
Now that the evening has come to an end, here are the full results for the 2024 WNBA Draft.
First Round
1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, PG, Iowa
2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, PF, Stanford
3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury): Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina
4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm): Rickea Jackson, SF, Tennessee
5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky): Jacy Sheldon, SG, Ohio State
6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, PF, UConn
7. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota Lynx): Angel Reese, PF, LSU
8. Minnesota Lynx (from Atlanta Dream): Alissa Pili, SF, Utah
9. Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, SG, France
10. Connecticut Sun: Leïla Lacan, PG, France
11. New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, SF, Ole Miss
12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces): Nyadiew Puoch, PF, Australia
Second Round
13. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury): Bryanna Maxwell, SG, Gonzaga
14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, PG, UConn
15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, PG, Ohio State
16. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks): Dyaisha Fair, SG, Syracuse
17. New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky): Esmery Martinez, PF, Arizona
18. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics): Kate Martin, SG, Iowa
19. Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx): Taiyanna Jackson, C, Kansas
20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, PG, Australia
21. Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings): Kaylynne Truong, PG, Gonzaga
22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, PG, Arizona
23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, C, Mississippi State
24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
Third Round
25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne, PG, UCLA
26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes, PF, Indiana
27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa, PG, Florida
28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes, SF, USC
29. Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky): Jaz Shelley, SG, Nebraska
30. Washington Mystics: Nastaja Claessens, SG, Belgium
31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson, SG, Louisville
32. Atlanta Dream: Matilde Villa, SG, Italy
33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu, SG, Penn State
34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu, SG, Columbia
35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis, PF, USC
36. Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson, C, Jackson State