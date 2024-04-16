The 2024 WNBA Draft has come to an end. On Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, 36 basketball players learned that they’re entering the league next year — the Indiana Fever kicked things off with one of the most obvious picks of all time, while the festivities came to a conclusion when the defending champion Las Vegas Aces used the 36th pick to Jackson State center Angel Jackson.

Now that the evening has come to an end, here are the full results for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

First Round

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, PG, Iowa

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, PF, Stanford

3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury): Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm): Rickea Jackson, SF, Tennessee

5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky): Jacy Sheldon, SG, Ohio State

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, PF, UConn

7. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota Lynx): Angel Reese, PF, LSU

8. Minnesota Lynx (from Atlanta Dream): Alissa Pili, SF, Utah

9. Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, SG, France

10. Connecticut Sun: Leïla Lacan, PG, France

11. New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, SF, Ole Miss

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces): Nyadiew Puoch, PF, Australia

Second Round

13. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury): Bryanna Maxwell, SG, Gonzaga

14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, PG, UConn

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, PG, Ohio State

16. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks): Dyaisha Fair, SG, Syracuse

17. New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky): Esmery Martinez, PF, Arizona

18. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics): Kate Martin, SG, Iowa

19. Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx): Taiyanna Jackson, C, Kansas

20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, PG, Australia

21. Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings): Kaylynne Truong, PG, Gonzaga

22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, PG, Arizona

23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, C, Mississippi State

24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

Third Round

25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne, PG, UCLA

26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes, PF, Indiana

27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa, PG, Florida

28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes, SF, USC

29. Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky): Jaz Shelley, SG, Nebraska

30. Washington Mystics: Nastaja Claessens, SG, Belgium

31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson, SG, Louisville

32. Atlanta Dream: Matilde Villa, SG, Italy

33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu, SG, Penn State

34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu, SG, Columbia

35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis, PF, USC

36. Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson, C, Jackson State