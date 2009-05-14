Candace Parker Creates Another WNBA Superstar

Any excuse to put a picture of Candace Parker on the Dime site is a good one. Yesterday Parker gave birth to her first child, a 7-pound, 6-ounce baby girl. If you didn’t know that Shelden Williams is the father, we hate to be the ones to break the news. But it’s true.



The good folks in Las Vegas are probably setting lines right now as to whether this girl will a) play at the University of Tennessee, b) play at Duke, c) play in the WNBA, and d) be the first woman to complete a 360-dunk.

“Shelden and I are thrilled,” said Parker. “This is such a life changing moment for us, we feel blessed to have a healthy and beautiful baby girl.”

There aren’t any photos of Parker’s newborn girl, or of Parker since delivering. We figured we’d leave you with the photo of her as a glowing pregnant woman from the cover of ESPN the Magazine.