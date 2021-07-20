Candace Parker Looks More Realistic Than Ever In ‘NBA 2K22’

On Tuesday, the first official images from NBA 2K22 were released and they show Candace Parker, the game’s first female cover athlete, looking more like herself than in previous editions.

That’s pretty spot-on! Down to the (probable) glare at a referee.

This is just the third time in the franchise’s history that WNBA players will be featured in the game. In NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, there were several issues with player appearances, shot mechanics, and skillsets. Now, with the cover athlete featuring one of the league’s best-ever players, there’s reason to be confident that women’s basketball in video games is set for a major leap.

Here’s what Parker looked like in 2K21:

And here’s a side-by-side of her in 2K20 and 2K22:

2K20 –> 2K22 helluva difference pic.twitter.com/C9BQ3gcUZm — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) July 20, 2021

Parker’s 2K22 image has also quickly become a meme. Please indulge as WNBA Twitter does what is always does.

2k Candace Parker has read your tweets. pic.twitter.com/nrPiilHxUp — Snap Wilson #BLM 🖤🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@snapwilson) July 20, 2021

Why Candace reading my whole life with one look lol https://t.co/d5ItmfeS2R — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) July 20, 2021

A foul was called or she saw a ref she ain’t like 🤣🤣 https://t.co/TrpJOnBCdM — Norrin Radd 🏁 (@ImJusSayingTho) July 20, 2021

is she looking at Shaq https://t.co/cKodr03Eoj — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) July 20, 2021

Watch out, 2K Shaq.

In a release, the 2K franchise said more details about the game’s MyWNBA mode would be available in September. Hopefully, every player and coach will get the same treatment the Chicago Sky star has. WNBA fans have long been waiting for a realistic version of their favorite sports league.

‘NBA 2K22’ is set to release on September 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.