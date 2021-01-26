The Indiana Pacers announced a major bit of news on Tuesday afternoon involving the health and well-being of recently-acquired wing Caris LeVert. After previously revealing that a mass was identified on LeVert’s left kidney during a routine physical following his trade as part of the gigantic deal that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, the Pacers announced that LeVert underwent surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer.

Thankfully, LeVert — who had credited the trade for unveiling this, saying “I was 100% healthy so in a way this trade definitely showed and revealed what was going on in my body.” — is expected to make a full recovery, per the team.

“Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery on Monday to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney,” the Pacers said in a statement. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Sprunger at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided as needed.”

LeVert making his debut for the Pacers, whenever that may end up being, is obviously second to the fact that this was identified and treated as soon as possible. This is a scary thing for anyone to have to deal with, particularly due to the fact that it came from out of left field, and hopefully LeVert is back to being 100 percent as soon as possible.