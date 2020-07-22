Friends and Team USA teammates Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul — three of the most engaged philanthropists in the NBA family — announced they are coming together to raise money for the Social Change Fund, a joint project that will steer resources toward Black representation and equality.

“When all else fails to organize us, conditions will,” said Anthony, who has worked in this space for 15 years through the Carmelo Anthony Foundation, in a statement. “We established the Social Change Fund to invest in and support organizations working to champion criminal justice reform, enact policy solutions, and advocate for the human rights of all Black lives now and for generations to come. I stand for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long. We will keep on pushing. We will not lose focus.”

Anthony had been publicly hesitant about participating in the NBA restart in Orlando while his close friend Paul led the players’ association effort to finish the season. Paul’s work outside basketball to provide better educational and financial resources to HBCUs lends itself to the work the new Social Change Fund will lead.

“Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success,” Paul said. “The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity. We will unite with other individuals who share our vision and commitment to use our collective voices and resources to advocate for change and foster a more equitable future.”

Anthony, Paul, and Wade will serve as the Founders Council for the Fund, finding partners and beneficiaries. Companies from Beyond Meat to CAA have already signed to create the first pool of funding and support the founders.

All three NBA stars see this as a long-term project.

“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” Wade said. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”