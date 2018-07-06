The Thunder Are Reportedly Working With Carmelo Anthony On A Potential Trade Or Buyout

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Carmelo Anthony
07.06.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony didn’t have to do anything to pick up his player option for the Oklahoma City Thunder this fall. That was the easy part, let that option kick in and get paid. But it was also clear that the Thunder would do everything they could to get out from under his contract, and according to a report, that process is well underway.

With Carmelo’s nearly $28 million payday on the books right now, the Thunder are looking at a record-setting payroll and a huge luxury tax hit. Getting rid of Anthony from a play perspective on the court seemed likely, but financially, having Melo on the roster was outright untenable.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young, the two sides are working on an arrangement that would save the Thunder about $100 million, though just how Anthony gets off the roster is up for debate just yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 49 mins ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP