Getty Image

The Carmelo Anthony experiment, at least up until this point, has not worked in Houston. It’s something everyone should have seen coming, but Anthony has struggled as he’s tried to fit into the Rockets system. In a sentence that is eerily reminiscent to what everyone wrote in the first few weeks of his tenure in Oklahoma City, Anthony doesn’t look like “Olympic Melo,” someone who works alongside two other stars.

Anthony is sitting out Saturday night’s game between the Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs as he deals with an illness. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anthony and the decision makers in Houston are discussing his role with the team going forward.