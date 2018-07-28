Carmelo Anthony Says The Government ‘Completely Turned Their Back’ On Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Carmelo Anthony is expected to sign with the Houston Rockets once he officially clears waivers, settling his summer after a trade to the Atlanta Hawks helped the Oklahoma City Thunder get out from under his hefty contract.

But the former All-Star has more than where he’ll play next season on his mind, as he had some harsh words for the Trump administration regarding its approach to Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last September. Anthony is slated to appear on Saturday night’s edition of The Van Jones Show on CNN and criticized the United States government for its efforts to restore services and offer aid to Puerto Rico.

Anthony has visited the island where his father was born a number of times since the category five hurricane hit, and told Jones about the pain and suffering he’s witnessed firsthand.

