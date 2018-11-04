Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are, in a word, a disaster right now. They fired coach Tyronn Lue a week ago after an 0-6 start and since then they have picked up one win, but returned to reality with two lopsided losses in a row.

Larry Drew has taken over head coaching responsibilities, but refuses to accept an interim tag until he gets a contract extension. Kevin Love had surgery which will keep him out for more than a month, while J.R. Smith has had a bizarre start to the season in which management has told him he won’t be playing and could take some time away if he wants to, but both Lue and Drew have played him at different times, including Saturday night’s loss to Charlotte.

There’s a very clear rift between the veterans and young players, namely rookie point guard Collin Sexton who is struggling to open his NBA career, and the dysfunction of this team very clearly runs from the top to the bottom. The locker room tensions are heightened by a disconnect between the front office and the coaching staff, which is partially the product of confusion over the direction of the franchise at the top.