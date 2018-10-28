The Cavaliers Have Fired Tyronn Lue Amid A Winless Start To The Year

Getty Image

If you threw money down on Tyronn Lue to be the first NBA coach to leave their post this year, congratulations, because it sounds like you’re about to have a betting slip to cash. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers plan to part ways with the head coach who was on the bench for the first NBA title in franchise history.

It’s been a rough start to the first year in the second post-LeBron James era in Cleveland, as the Cavaliers are 0-6 to this point in the season. Charania went on to report that players had been informed that a coaching change is, indeed, coming to Cleveland.