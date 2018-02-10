The Cavs Offered Their First Round Pick For Spencer Dinwiddie

#Cleveland Cavaliers
02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

Things could have gone very differently for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA trade deadline. It was clear the team was making some kind of move before the 3 p.m. Thursday window, but it’s now clear the team had plenty of different options.

DeAndre Jordan, for example, didn’t get moved, although he was a rumored target of the Cavaliers for months. And while Cleveland did acquire Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers, along with George Hill and Rodney Hood, there were other possible trades on the table.

One possible trade that didn’t happen was Cleveland acquiring Brooklyn Nets forward Spencer Dinwiddle. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said in his podcast on Friday that the Cavs offered their first-round pick to the Nets for Dinwiddie’s services, but that it was not enough to make the trade happen.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSSpencer Dinwiddie

