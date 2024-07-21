The Cavs Signed Evan Mobley To A $224 Million Extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered this offseason with a lot of folks wondering if they’d make a major shakeup to their roster. After needing seven games to get by the Magic in the first round, they were quickly dumped out by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the conference semis.

There were many pundits who called for the Cavs to split up their core four, as there are genuine questions about how well Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley all fit together. However, to this point the Cavs have seemed intent on keeping the group together for at least one more season with a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson. Donovan Mitchell is back on a max extension (with a player option in the third year), Darius Garland publicly shut down rumblings he would ask for a trade, and Jarrett Allen apparently has the support of Mitchell and Atkinson (who coached him in Brooklyn).

As for Mobley, he was extension eligible as well this summer, and the Cavs had to decide if they wanted to give him max money as well. On Saturday we got that answer as Adrian Wojnarowski brought word that Mobley was signing a 5-year, $224 million max extension with Cleveland (that could become $269 million if he makes an All-NBA team or wins DPOY, which he finished third in voting in 2023), keeping him around long-term.

Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Evan Mobley has agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sHu5KSb8aM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2024

Here’s the breakdown of the Evan Mobley rookie max extension: 2025/26- $38.66M 2026/27- $41.75M 2027/28- $44.85M 2028/29- $47.94M 2029/30- $52.03M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 21, 2024

Mitchell, for his part, seemed excited about the news — while also noting he won’t be paying for the big man’s meals anymore.

PAY THE MAN‼️‼️ IM NOT PAYING FOR NOTHIN NO MORE😂😂😂 CONGRATS BROTHA @evanmobley https://t.co/UOvnJ398LT — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 21, 2024

That locks the Cavs into Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley on their respective maxes, while Allen is on a relatively team-friendly deal at $20 million over the next two seasons. The question, of course, is whether that core is enough to compete in a suddenly very competitive Eastern Conference. The Celtics look the part of an emerging juggernaut, while the Sixers and Knicks loaded up this summer and the Bucks are still lurking as a threat if they can be healthy.

The talent of that four isn’t a question, it’s more whether they can be maximized all together. Mobley has looked best when playing the five, and his offensive game has not developed enough on the perimeter to provide any real spacing at the four. That’s not a perfect fit with Allen, and while the two make for a great rim protection duo, they have had issues on the glass in the playoffs. The Cavs are banking on a new coaching staff bringing some fresh ideas on how to maximize that group. If not, the same rumblings will emerge next summer about potential trades.