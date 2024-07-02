The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell a few years back with the full understanding that he could leave in unrestricted free agency in 2025. But after two years and back-to-back postseason berths, the Cavs have convinced Mitchell to stick around and sign a new deal that will keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday morning, Mitchell pressed send on this tweet.

Almost immediately after, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Mitchell agreed to a 3-year max extension with the team worth $150.3 million.

It’s been quite the offseason in Cleveland, as the team decided to fire head coach JB Bickerstaff and bring in former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. While there has been speculation that the team needs to trade a member of its four building blocks — Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen — the Cavaliers have publicly pushed back against that notion, although a report from earlier this offseason indicated that Garland could want out of town if Mitchell agreed to a long-term deal. The Cavs won 48 games during the regular season, then beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs — their first playoff series win without LeBron James in three decades — before falling in five games to the Boston Celtics.

Mitchell has been excellent in each of the two years he’s spent in Cleveland since the team acquired him from the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Despite dealing with injuries last season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.