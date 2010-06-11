Celtics 96, Lakers 89: Instant Analysis

Why the Celtics won: The bench. Big Baby Davis, Nate Robinson, Tony Allen and Rasheed Wallace dominated the fourth quarter with their hustle, defense, rebounding, clutch shot-making, and infectious energy. Despite some boneheaded technical fouls by Nate and ‘Sheed (Ray Allen, the only starter on the floor, looked like a 6th-grade teacher at the end of his rope), they couldn’t have done their jobs better. By the time Rondo, Pierce and KG returned, L.A. was too far behind to catch up. Where are all those people saying Big Baby isn’t a legit NBA player? For the second game of this series he was Boston’s toughest guy in the paint; scrapping, slobbering and scoring while Lakers bounced off him left and right.
Why the Lakers lost: Rebounding. The Celtics got 16 offensive rebounds and won the overall battle on the glass, 41-32. In the fourth quarter, L.A. surrendered too many offensive boards that helped Boston protect its lead and kill the clock. If Andrew Bynum had been able to play more than 12 minutes on his bad knee, maybe this would have been a different story.
Key numbers: Paul Pierce (18 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts); Glen Davis (18 pts); Kobe Bryant (33 pts, 10-21 FG); Pau Gasol (21 pts); Bench Scoring (Celtics 36, Lakers 18); Rebounds (Celtics 41, Lakers 31).
big baby and nate are on the DL
SHIT YEAH!!!
What a game, two two!!!!
Been waiting all playoffs something exciting to happen and the finals so far has been pretty good
anyone see big baby do a little dance during his free throw?
haha i was dyinggggg.
Good game Celtics y’all simply outplayed my Lakers.No excuses,no b!tching….. y’all simply played better tonight.
36 fourth quarter points… 21 for the bench. Pau and Kobe played the whole 2nd half.. Phil messed up going for the dagger in the series. Celts out hustled. Big Baby has been scoring well for two games now.
Lakers are in trouble next game. If I was a Boston fan in Boston… I’m outside the Lakers hotel room for the next two nights with an air horn.
Yeah. Good win for the C’s.
If there were penalties for excessive celebrating like in the NFL, the Celtics would have gotten a crapload of techs, especially Pierce’s.
Man, he just straight punched Eddie Rush. Lucky Rush didn’t literally swallow his whistle. LOL
lakers new andrew back.
The worst performance I have EVER witnessed!
Not to sound like a hater, but the celtics won despite the refs making sum horrible calls out there. Gasol slips on his foot and falls…foul? is it me or do the celtic big men get called for more illegal picks then anyone? its ridiculous
@9… you’re so right… Gasol is trying to win an Academy Award out there… I mean, he’s playing well and everything, but his flopping is laughable.
It’s Deja Vu!!! Boston is winning the next 2 just like against the Cavs and Lakers fans should stop using Bynum as an excuse he was a non-factor while he was in there anyway. KG stuffed him twice in the first possession. This was all about the better bench tonight!
The Lakers beat themselves tonight. A wins a win but the Lakers gave that game…take that back the Celtics snatched that game from the Lakers and the Lakers sat there and watched em do it.
The Celtics came out and were trying get under the Lakers skin from the get go. A la the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons they took every chance they had to come high with elbows on picks and just bumping guys all game long. There was a point where a timeout was called and Perkins just walked into Kobe and didn’t move as they were both trying to go to their benches. The Lakers got to sack up and play with some heart. We brought in Artest to give us some toughness and he was nowhere to be seen in this game. I know for a fact they don’t play that in Queensbridge, why let it go here?
Shannon Brown is a liability. Plain and simple. Phil needs to sit his ass down. I know he’s trying to give the starters a breather, but as someone mentioned previously, he CAN NOT have Farmar and Brown in the backcourt at the same time. He’s been horrible. He dribbles to much and he just looks lost out there.
Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding. I know Andrew Bynum is hurt so there’s an excuse, but damn BOX OUT. You can’t just be standing around looking at the other guy wondering why Boston is getting boards. You got to go to the ball. You got to control the boards with TWO HANDS. You got to play under control and outlet to the open man. Fundamentals.
Lamar Odom cannot play Glen Davis straight up. He gives up too much weight and he made Baby look like Shaq in his prime. Again, Andrews out so there’s an excuse but DAMN if he doesn’t come back the Lakers are in trouble.
On the other hand Glen Davis cannot guard Odom straight up. That is a mismatch on the offensive side that the Lakers have to exploit like Boston did tonight. Baby picked Lamar on top of the key and then Lamar wanted none until the 4th quarter.
Boston played their game and the bench gave them the winning boost. Like one of the commentators said they (the bench) aren’t doing anything special, they are just running the offense and making the open shot.
Like Magic said in the post game, “the Lakers effort in the 4th quarter was DISGUSTING!”
@got beef you are right, they always hitting us with the offensive fouls on the screens. KG might drop his hands on his man’s waist and nudge him a little when screening but that’s okay because he is not doing anything to the guy chasing the shooter. Which is really ticky tack because after 15 years in the league and being a superstar those should be none calls.
Remember Wayne’s World? If I was in front of Glen Davis right now, I would go down on my knees and do that “We are not worthy” stuff.
Is Big Baby a free agent this summer? If yes, he just earned himself a fat paycheck.
@ got beef & Legend33
i agree with the gasol calls, but to be honest you have to look at the game objectively and there were bad calls on both sides.
i can name the pierce and1 @ the end that they called a block on kobe when it was clear as day that it was a charge (celts had 6pt lead at the moment). and even the biggest homers from beantown have to admit the celts get away with a lot of handchecking and mugging on defense. theyre the best defensive team in the nba but it certainly helps when you have more leeway than other teams.
not making excuses though, the difference tonight was
-2nd chance points and offensive rebounding for boston
-lakers kept turning the ball over (overdribbling and good defense contributed to that)
-bench play (simply put, davis has too much weight for odom to guard straight up)
im still very confident the lakers will be able to pull this out though. lakers have to go back to dominating the paint on both sides of the ball. that will be the determining factor of this series.
Before everyone starts discussing the reffing in the NBA finals, lets just say that the refs have been equally bad this whole series. They let the players get more physical in game 4 than the rest, which i think favors the Celtics. The Celtics bench provided the 4th quarter heroics, Nate Robinson played a crucial role by giving the Celtics an offensive spark while the starters rested, but throughout this series Glen Davis has been the most consistent bench player in the entire series. He isn’t 6″10, he isn’t the most athletic, he doesn’t have a devastating jumper, but he does the little things. A lot of people doubted Glen “Big Baby” “Big Gooch” Davis for being too short to be a big man in the NBA, but all he does is compete. Every contending championship team needs a “Hungry Hippo” like Davis, all he does is hustle, be a pest on defense, play his role, and bring the intangibles… Maybe he’ll never become a superstar, but let’s tip our hat off to Glen Davis and the rest of the Celtics bench for playing with heart and determination.
Uhh are you even looking at KG? Moves almost every time he sets a screen.
Also, you can’t blame games on refs where teams miss wide open layups, fgs, and free throws. Boston has missed way too many every single game this series. Tonight KG was atrocious at his usual money spot (the elbow 15-17 footer).
Celtics got lucky tonight. Key word: Andrew Bynum.
Glen and Nate wouldn’t be nowhere near as good if Bynum was there.
@JBO
The Celtics ain’t just lucky, they’re also good.
And Bynum would’t have been anywhere near Nate even if he was on the floor. Bynum’s a good player, not a great one.
But yeah losing Bynum hurt the Lakers, Gasol can’t own the paint all by himself, Odom having a okay night overall but still it wasn’t enough..
Hustle is the key, and the Celtics bench had hustle…you could see it from their looks when they scored, man were they PUMPED (Nate Robinson in particular).
Go Boston. Its anyone’s game now.
I second JBO.
In addition, Odom didnt show up tonight. He made Mr. Lick my lips wiggle my tongue obese version of LL Cool J Baby Davis look like an All-Star. Odom pisses me off…all that talent and he doesnt know how to utilize it.
In terms of officiating, there were bad calls on both ends. However, when the Lakers were called for fouls, those fouls were game changers and momentum swingers. You Boston fans can’t deny that. For example, the AND 1 play Pierce got for a blocking foul on Kobe. That was clearly a charge. Those types of fouls are game changers and momentum swingers. It’s been happening all series long. Quite honestly, I’m sick of all these refs playing into the hands of the Celtics. We all know Stern wants to milk this series to increase revenue, but he and the refs are ruining the game of basketball. Then they wonder why the league has such a bad rep.
I hope Kobe keeps shooting LA out of games.
Why on earth isnt he forced feeding Pau the ball? No Celtic can guard him and most importantly he get the Celtic bigs in foul trouble. You are not drawing any fouls on Pierce, KG or Perk by shooting 11 3s.
Thank you Kobe.
Artest,Brown,Farmar,and Odom needs to step their game up! Nate can’t get a shot up against Bynum baloo.
Glen Davis also known as Shaq JR wouldn’t EVEN score 10 points if Bynum was in there.
Like I said:
Celtics got lucky in game 4.
Hopefully Bynum will be able to be a factor in game 5.
P.S Doc Rivers needs to STFU! I love it when he said: the league needs to rescind Wallace technical? Ahhh they gave the moron plenty of chances in that game. He clearly deserved it. Ray has been getting away with ALOT of pushing and shoving. Fisher has been treated unfairly by the refs.
@ JBO. That’s just straight up homer talk. How can you call this a lucky victory. Celtics just outhustled and outplayed LA in the key moments, that’s hardly luck. And a center sitting out injured is hardly luck either imo.
well bynum would’nt be guarding nate on those early threes would he?
Celtics won,time to move on to the next game.
and both sides got calls and non-calls…artest was tough but sometimes a bit too touchy but he got like a few calls..a kobe moving-while-drawing-charge was called for a charging foul and the 3 second call for garnett when he was in there for less than 2.
boths side were locked until the fourth quarter where the Celtics stepped up to take over the game. That’s hustle, not luck.
And about refs favouring the Celtics…whoa don’t the Lakers have KOBE? I’m sure David Stern would be behind Kobe instead of Garnett or Pierce don’t u think? Face it those guys at the top love the Lakers so don’t worry about the calls.
Anyone else waiting for Kobe to have a good 4th quarter? He might be scoring 25 to 30 points, but he is not imposing his will during the 4th quarter. If anything, he has created turnovers and forced some bad shots late in the game.
And this is coming from a huge Kobe fan…
***sh!tfaced
is a loser and probably a yeti
It’s kinda funny that the “best basketball player in the world” hasn’t dominated a single game in the finals. And he’s largely responsible for his team’s failings.
Keep doing what you’re doing, Kobe. Don’t let anyone tell you shit. Go out and get yours, motherfucker!
Everybody loves a clutch Kobe moment…but the Lakers have to have more fire if they want to beat Boston.
Its team ball vs superstars ball here. The Celtics are slower, weaker, older, and they don’t have Kobe.
What they do have is the will, and the mind can do wonders…looks to be a classic in the making. Lets just enjoy the show. Peace.
