The Celtics Overwhelmed The Mavs To Win Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics drew first blood in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Thanks to the most convincing first quarter that has ever occurred in a Finals game, the Celtics were able to defend their home court against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night en route to a 107-89 win.

Things were back-and-forth during the early portion of the first quarter. It was less like the two teams were trying to feel one another out, and more like they were two teams that had plenty of time to rest up and were just playing excellent basketball for the opening stretch of the game.

And then, Kristaps Porzingis checked in. Boston held a 12-11 lead at the time that he checked into the game, and while Dallas was briefly able to take a 1-point lead after that, Porzingis keyed an absolutely ferocious end to the first quarter. The Celtics ended the frame on a 23-5 run, powered largely by the 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting and three blocks that Porzingis gave them in seven minutes of work.

WHAT. A. SEQUENCE. 😱 Porzingis deep 3.

Porzingis block.

Hauser 3.

As such, the Mavs found themselves dealing with an avalanche, as Boston played with the rhythm that led to them being a 64-win team in the regular season. And with TD Garden absolutely on fire, the Celtics made their way to the bench at the end of the period with a 37-20 lead, the largest lead any team has had at the end of the first quarter in NBA Finals history.

Boston continued to take it to Dallas in the second, with their lead ballooning to as many as 29 points — in fact, after a Jayson Tatum three with 4:11 to go before the half, the Celtics found themselves doubling up the Mavs with a 58-29 lead.

JB triple. 🎯

From that point on, Dallas was able to settle down a bit and closed the half with a 13-5 run. But even though the score was a little more respectable going into the locker room, Boston was still comfortably ahead with a 63-42 lead. Porzingis got up to 18 first half points off the bench, while Jaylen Brown gave them 13. As a team, the Celtics shot 11-for-17 from behind the three-point line, while the Mavs were only 3-for-13 from deep. And while Luka Doncic scored 17 points in the first half, no other Dallas player reached double figures in scoring, which included six points from Kyrie Irving on 3-for-9 shooting.