The Celtics Are One Win Away From The NBA Finals After A Dominant Game 5 Win

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
05.23.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

After two tough losses on the road that evened their Eastern Conference Finals series at 2-2, the Celtics were able to bounce back in Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday behind rookie Jayson Tatum, who had one of the best performances of his young career as he finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a pivotal 96-83 win.

Boston, once again, did it by committee, with five players scoring in double figures for the game, including Al Horford with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown with 17 points, and Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart, who added 13 points apiece and were a combined 6-of-12 from downtown.

They now have an opportunity to close out the Cavs back in Cleveland on Friday night and complete an improbable Finals run despite being hobbled by injuries to their two main stars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 14 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP