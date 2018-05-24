Getty Image

After two tough losses on the road that evened their Eastern Conference Finals series at 2-2, the Celtics were able to bounce back in Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday behind rookie Jayson Tatum, who had one of the best performances of his young career as he finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a pivotal 96-83 win.

Boston, once again, did it by committee, with five players scoring in double figures for the game, including Al Horford with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown with 17 points, and Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart, who added 13 points apiece and were a combined 6-of-12 from downtown.

They now have an opportunity to close out the Cavs back in Cleveland on Friday night and complete an improbable Finals run despite being hobbled by injuries to their two main stars.