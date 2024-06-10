The Boston Celtics are two wins away from winning their 18th NBA championship, as they improved to 2-0 in the 2024 NBA Finals thanks to yet another defensive masterpiece in a 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

As expected after laying an egg early in Game 1, the Mavs came out as the aggressors, jumping out to a 13-6 lead in the opening minutes with Luka Doncic leading the way and getting some assistance from Kyrie Irving.

However, the Celtics would get right back into the game thanks to their defense, as they again walled off the rim from the Mavs and made it difficult for the “others” — which in turn allowed Boston to turn defense into offense, as they had their own issues in the halfcourt.

Much like in Game 1, the only real offensive threat for the Mavs was Doncic, who had 23 points in the first half to keep Dallas attached, even as his teammates struggled from the field around him.

For Boston, it was Jrue Holiday who stepped up in a major way with 17 first half points, as they were similarly ice cold from three but still managed to take a 3-point edge into the locker room.

The two teams would go back-and-forth until the midway point in the third quarter when Boston began to open things up. They held Dallas scoreless for more than three and a half minutes, and in that time they opened up the biggest lead of the game at 12 points. Jayson Tatum was the catalyst for the run on the offensive end, as he struggled with his shooting but was spectacular as a facilitator — and found his way to get some timely buckets when needed.

Boston’s defense was giving the Mavs fits in the third, particularly from their supporting cast, as Holiday and Derrick White hounded the Mavs on the perimeter, while Kristaps Porzingis continued to be a menace in the paint.

The Mavs would continue to hang around, though, as Boston just could never find their stroke from three-point range to put Dallas away. Boston shot 10-of-39 from three, with one of them being a prayer by Payton Pritchard to end the third quarter that pushed their lead out to nine.

Their lead would stay in the 7-13 range for most of the fourth quarter, as Dallas shot equally bad from distance, knocking down just 6-of-26 from beyond the arc. But, to their credit, they hung in there, largely thanks to Doncic, who had 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on the night.