All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw Lorde do some wondering and Megan Thee Stallion put up with no nonsense. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Whenever” It’s been less than a year since Meg’s latest album, Megan, but a new era is already loading. Last week, she shared “Whenever,” which sees her flexing her signature confidence. Kali Uchis — “ILYSMIH” Uchis has been through some ups and downs lately: She had a kid, then lost her mother. On the new single “ILYSMIH,” she appreciates what she has: “I love you so much it hurts / And I can’t stop the tears, my baby’s really here / I love you so much it hurts / He showed me what my life was really worth / Down here on earth / And it hurts.”

Young Thug — “Money On Money” Feat. Future Thug has been setting plans in motion since getting released from jail. He has a new album coming and last week, he linked with Future for the flexing “Money On Money.” PinkPantheress — “Stateside” PinkPantheress has blossomed into one of the biggest breakout stars of the past few years, and she’s just getting started. When sharing “Stateside” last week, she said, “So excited to share with you my favorite song off of the project, ‘Stateside.’ It explores my growth as an artist and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me.”

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll — “Amen” Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going was a major breakout for the country star, and as the project’s one-year anniversary approaches, he has expanded it with a deluxe edition. New offerings include “Amen,” a collab with fellow country favorite Shaboozey. d4vd — “Is This Really Love?” Sure, d4vd bungled a backflip at Coachella. Don’t let that take away from the 20-year-old’s music, though: His new album Withered is here, led by tracks like the smooth “Is This Really Love?.”