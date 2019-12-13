The Sixers Needed A Win In Boston, And So Did Joel Embiid

BOSTON — In sports, every game tells a story, and Sixers head coach Brett Brown can weave quite a yarn on short notice.

Thursday night in Boston was slated to be Al Horford’s return to TD Garden, but that didn’t totally end up being the case. Brown found out about 20 minutes before tip that Horford wasn’t able to go, and the welcome back party from the crowd in Boston was limited to a big ovation when he was shown on the Philly bench moments before the second quarter started. Horford stood in his warmups, waved, and that was that.

Instead, Mike Scott started in his place and shot the hell out of the ball, scoring 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three in a 115-109 win on the banks of the Charles. Brown said he went with Scott in the starting lineup because he’s an “adult,” something Scott certainly appreciated when told of the compliment after the game.

“That’s dope he said that,” Scott said. “I got kids.”

Brown meant something far less patronizing, much closer to a phrase he’s particularly fond of when fighting Eagles fans, one that Joel Embiid has embraced in hashtag form. Because according to the Sixers coach, Thursday night’s TNT showdown was an important one.

No one wants to attach too much importance to a regular season game in the NBA, a landscape full of load management and the reminder that only the games in spring matter for those with championship aspirations. But Brown wasn’t afraid to say his team needed a win in Boston and saw an opportunity against a team coming off a close loss on the road in Indiana the night before.

It’s why Scott saw his second start of the season on Thursday night despite the “choices” Brown said he could have made thanks to Elton Brand’s roster flexibility.

” I just felt like this building is aggressive,” Brown said. “I knew that they really hadn’t lost on this court. I believe the Celtics have five or six days off after this. It’s really one of the more bizarre parts of any NBA fixture I’ve seen since I’ve been doing this. So you can see there’s real light at the end of this tunnel. They get some time off, they get Marcus (Smart) healthy. And I just felt like the spirit with which we needed to come back given our history in this building needed more of an adult in Mike Scott. If he is anything, he is that. He provided the physicality and he made shots.”