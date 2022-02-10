The Celtics Are Trading Josh Richardson To The Spurs For Derrick White

The NBA trade deadline did not disappoint in terms of drama, as the headliner got done early with the Sixers and Nets getting the much-discussed Ben Simmons for James Harden trade done with about 90 minutes to go before the deadline.

That deal seemed to open the floodgates, as the rest of the league could move forward with the two biggest dominos knocked down, and the race for the Atlantic Division heated up even more in the minutes following. The Boston Celtics, which had spent the days leading up to the deadline and the morning of getting off of contracts to get under the luxury tax, found themselves a suitor in San Antonio to get the point guard upgrade they’ve been desperately seeking, trading Josh Richardson to the Spurs for Derrick White, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, with Chris Haynes reporting a first round pick and Romeo Langford are also headed to San Antonio.

The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Sources: Boston will also send Romeo Langford to San Antonio. https://t.co/jplPZMxpVw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

The pick going to San Antonio is this year’s Celtics pick, protected 1-4 which should not really come into play.

Boston will be sending out a 2022 first-round pick, protected 1-4, to the Spurs in this deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/7luSTmmXZv — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 10, 2022

The Spurs have become sellers at the deadline, already swapping Thaddeus Young to Toronto for Goran Dragic (who they will waive) and a first round pick, and now pick up another first for White. The Celtics get a defensive minded guard in White who is a capable secondary creator but is very comfortable working off the ball, which is an important thing when being put next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

It isn’t a blockbuster like the Nets and Sixers made, but it is a nice trade for both sides, as Boston isn’t ready to give up on their dreams of contending just yet.