The Boston Celtics are firmly in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with 15 games to play, leading the third seeded Pacers by 6.5 games, which is a very good thing because at the moment, Boston’s roster is extremely depleted by injuries.

The Celtics injury report is filled with its top players, with six players in total being forced to miss Wednesday night’s game against the Wizards. Just look at this.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight's game vs. Washington: Brown (concussion) – OUT

Hayward (left ankle rehab) – OUT

Horford (illness) – OUT

Irving (left knee soreness) – OUT

Smart (right thumb sprain) – OUT

Tatum (low back tightness) – PROBABLE

Theis (left knee meniscal tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 14, 2018

The lone bright spot is that Jayson Tatum’s back tightness will not force him out of the starting lineup, but everyone else from Boston’s normal starting five will be sitting out against Washington. With Daniel Theis’ season ending knee injury, the frontcourt is so thin that the starting power forward role is being filled by rookie and Celtics Twitter cult hero Guerschon Yabusele, who has appeared in 22 games for a total of 110 minutes this season and was recently recalled from the Maine Red Claws of the G League.