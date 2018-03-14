Guerschon Yabusele Will Start Against Washington Due To The Celtics’ Injury Issues

03.14.18

The Boston Celtics are firmly in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with 15 games to play, leading the third seeded Pacers by 6.5 games, which is a very good thing because at the moment, Boston’s roster is extremely depleted by injuries.

The Celtics injury report is filled with its top players, with six players in total being forced to miss Wednesday night’s game against the Wizards. Just look at this.

The lone bright spot is that Jayson Tatum’s back tightness will not force him out of the starting lineup, but everyone else from Boston’s normal starting five will be sitting out against Washington. With Daniel Theis’ season ending knee injury, the frontcourt is so thin that the starting power forward role is being filled by rookie and Celtics Twitter cult hero Guerschon Yabusele, who has appeared in 22 games for a total of 110 minutes this season and was recently recalled from the Maine Red Claws of the G League.

