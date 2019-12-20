The NBA has found ways in recent years to incorporate some of the biggest names in entertainment into its All-Star Game festivities. That trend will continue again during the 2020 edition of the game, and because the game is taking place in Chicago, the league has decided to get two of the biggest names to come out of the Windy City to come on board.

Chance the Rapper announced on Thursday evening that he’s slated to perform during the 2020 halftime show. The announcement came at a charity event for his non-profit organization, SocialWorks. The league confirmed the news soon after via a press release, and beyond Chance, the All-Star Game will include Common doing player introductions. Chance’s younger brother, Taylor Bennett, is also slated to perform during the weekend, as he’ll take the mic at the Rising Stars Game on Friday night.

Via DeAnte Prince of the Chicago Tribune:

Together, Chance and the NBA ensured that Thursday matched their ultimate goal of creating a long-lasting impact in Chicago. The All-Star Weekend statement was paired with a benefit to help the homeless brave tough winter temperatures. Invitations for the event encouraged attendees to donate to the Warmest Winter Initiative, which will partner with the NBA in the lead up to February, by bringing coats and blankets for the less fortunate. Former NBA player Shawn Marion, a Waukegan native, was on hand for the event.

The NBA likes to pack a whole lot into the All-Star Weekend, so it stands to reason that more people outside of these three will be involved. Still, some pieces have began falling into place, including Chance representing Chicago during halftime. The upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14-16, 2020.