Getty Image

Derrick Rose is back in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Charles Barkley said his career is all but “over.” The guard officially signed with the Wolves on Thursday, reuniting with his former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.

At age 29, Rose has had a rough season despite what was supposed to be a resurgence for the guard. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a roster that, much thanks to him, felt old and slow. Rose left the Cavaliers in November to reevaluate his career after yet another injury, and though he did come back he was soon traded and subsequently released at the deadline.

Signing with Minnesota is yet another chance for him to catch on and find a bit of the game he once had in Chicago. But Barkley and Shaq discussed Rose’s career on Inside the NBA on Thursday night, and while both agreed he could be a useful locker room presence for a young Timberwolves team, they weren’t too keen on Rose actually helping much on the court.