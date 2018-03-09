Charles Barkley Declared Derrick Rose’s Career ‘Over’ Despite Signing With The Timberwolves

#Charles Barkley #Shaq #Derrick Rose
03.09.18 21 hours ago

Getty Image

Derrick Rose is back in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Charles Barkley said his career is all but “over.” The guard officially signed with the Wolves on Thursday, reuniting with his former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.

At age 29, Rose has had a rough season despite what was supposed to be a resurgence for the guard. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a roster that, much thanks to him, felt old and slow. Rose left the Cavaliers in November to reevaluate his career after yet another injury, and though he did come back he was soon traded and subsequently released at the deadline.

Signing with Minnesota is yet another chance for him to catch on and find a bit of the game he once had in Chicago. But Barkley and Shaq discussed Rose’s career on Inside the NBA on Thursday night, and while both agreed he could be a useful locker room presence for a young Timberwolves team, they weren’t too keen on Rose actually helping much on the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#Shaq#Derrick Rose
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDERRICK ROSEINSIDE THE NBAMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESShaq

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP