Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in need of help with Jimmy Butler on the shelf following surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Since Butler went down, the Wolves have gone 1-2, but are in real danger of slipping out of the West’s tightly contested playoff picture with six games coming up against current playoff teams.

So, Tom Thibodeau has decided to turn to an old friend for help, as Minnesota has apparently decided to make the move many anticipated following the trade deadline when Derrick Rose was traded to Utah and subsequently released by the Jazz.