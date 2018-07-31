Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are far from strangers, as the two have had some issues over the years regarding criticism Barkley has levied against Durant and the Warriors in his job as an analyst for Inside the NBA.

Most recently, Durant didn’t appreciate Barkley’s statements regarding the “annoying” Draymond Green and, during a postgame show during the NBA Finals, directed him downstairs to speak with Green if he had a problem with him. Barkley and Green eventually did come face-to-face on a later postgame show and seemed to hash things out a bit after their feud escalated over the course of the series.

Barkley has never been shy in sharing his opinions, and so it comes as little surprise that his disapproval of Durant joining the Warriors would irk the now two-time Finals MVP. Durant is notorious for responding to criticism, particularly on social media, and Barkley is among those that thinks he should walk away from it rather than respond.