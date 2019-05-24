Getty Image

The NBA Finals are within the Toronto Raptors’ grasp following a 105-99 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The Raptors now boast a 3-2 lead in the series, which shifts back to Toronto on Saturday night. When that happens, it’s safe to assume that Drake will take up residence in his usual courtside seat.

Drake’s made headline this series for how he’s acted during games. He’s drawn ire for being especially active on the sidelines when the Raptors have had home games, whether he’s been moseying onto the court to celebrate big moments or giving Nick Nurse an in-game shoulder rub.

Unsurprisingly, the Inside the NBA guys are a bit put off by all of this. Prior to Game 5, the gang had a discussion about Drake, one which featured Charles Barkley revealing his gameplan for dealing with fans who get a little too into games.