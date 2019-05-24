The Raptors Are One Win Away From The NBA Finals After A Game 5 Victory Over The Bucks

05.23.19

The Toronto Raptors are one game away from playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Toronto managed to steal home court away from the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series, picking up a 105-99 win at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night and putting them on the cusp of a matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

In the aftermath of the team’s two losses in Toronto, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer decided to make a lineup change, inserting Malcolm Brogdon into the starting group for Nikola Mirotic. It gave Milwaukee its most frequent starting five on the season, and the move paid off early on.

The Bucks started the game on an 18-4 run, with Brogdon hitting an early triple. We also got some early Giannis Antetokounmpo silliness, as he set up a Brook Lopez dunk with a gorgeous dish and finished an alley-oop through contact.

