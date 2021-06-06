The Inside the NBA crew doesn’t do a ton of laughing at themselves, but when they do, it’s because something they really like happens. An example of this came on Saturday evening after the Brooklyn Nets took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with Charles Barkley hooting and hollering about an impression someone did of him.

A video made its way around the internet in recent days of Washington, D.C.-based comedian Danny Rouhier doing an impersonation of Chuck providing analysis of a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. If you have not seen it:

Pretty good! Anyway, the Inside crew played it for Barkley who delighted in the whole thing.

This Chuck impression is spot on 😂 (via @funnydanny) pic.twitter.com/J6ToXph1TH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 6, 2021

My favorite part is “Michael Junior Porter,” but regardless, my take does not matter here. The only thing that matters is whether or not Chuck likes it, and fortunately for Rouhier, the Hall of Fame inductee smiled, clapped, and said “that’s pretty good right there!” Now the challenge for Rouhier is to top this with impressions of Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, but if he decides to have Barkley be the only Inside analyst he impersonates, he can take solace in knowing he did a terrific job.