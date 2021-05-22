LeBron James found himself in some hot water on Saturday morning, as a report indicated the Los Angeles Lakers star went to an event that violated the league’s health and safety protocols. Despite this, James was able to avoid a suspension from the league, meaning he will be able to take the floor when the Lakers’ title defense begins on Sunday.

In Charles Barkley’s eyes, it’s not exactly shocking that the league opted to not bring the hammer down. In speaking to LaJethro Jenkins of Yahoo Sports, Barkley straight up said the NBA is not brave enough to tell James he’s not allowed to play in the postseason.

"Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols." Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron

“Let me tell you somethin’,” Barkley said. “Hey, listen, I love Adam Silver, rest in peace, David Stern, best commissioner in sports. The NBA ain’t got the balls to suspend LeBron James.”

Barkley more or less said he knew exactly what was coming when he read this, and believes there might be a bit of a double-standard at work.

“If it was a nobody, they would put him in health and safety protocols,” Barkley said. “Ain’t no f*ckin’ way LeBron James is gonna sit out in health and safety protocols. When I read that, I just started laughing.”

The party James attended, which was held for a tequila brand he endorses, was held outdoors and apparently required proof of vaccinations or testing, which is reportedly why he did not get placed in the protocols.